How to watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes on TV

Horse racing’s Triple Crown rounds its way into the back stretch this weekend with the 2022 Preakness Stakes. The second event in the three-year-old series will take place on Saturday, May 21, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. This is the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes.

We do know there won’t be a Triple Crown chase this year as Rich Strike, the 80-1 long-shot winner of the Kentucky Derby, will not be racing this weekend. His owner opted to rest the horse ahead of next mont’s Belmont Stakes. But there’s still plenty of action to grab your attention.

The morning line favorite for the Preakness is Epicenter, who finished as the runner up at Churchill Downs after watching a late lead slip away. Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath, currently sitting at 9-2, could become only the seventh filly to win the Preakness. And if you’re looking for another underdog story at this race, keep an eye on Fenwick, a late entry into the race that’s currently 50-1.

Post time for the Preakness Stakes is at 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 21. That’s the 13th race of the day at Pimlico, with the action kicking off at 11:30 a.m. ET. The cable network CNBC will have coverage from the track from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, before it switches over to NBC from 4 to 7:30 p.m. ET.

Live coverage is also available on NBCSports.com as well as the NBC Sports app. If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC Sports online, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it. You can also download the Twin Spires app for any Roku enabled device, and you’ll be able to watch the Kentucky Derby and Oaks live.

Here is the full 2022 Preakness Stakes field with the post positions, trainer, jockey, and morning line odds from Pimlico Race Course:

Simplification (6-1) Creative Minister (10-1) Fenwick (50-1) Secret Oath (9-2) Early Voting (7-2) Happy Jack (30-1) Armagnac (12-1) Epicenter (6-5) Skippylongstocking (20-1)

