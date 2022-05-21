How to watch the 2022 Preakness Stakes via live online stream

The 2022 Preakness Stakes, the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, is Saturday, June 21, at Pimlico Race Track in Baltimore. The is the 147th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, and will come live from Pimlico Race Course.

Last week it was announced that Rich Strike, the long-shot winner of the Kentucky Derby, will not run in the Preakness. However there’s still a major Grade I race to run, despite the absence of a Triple Crown chase.

Just like at the Kentucky Derby the favorite is Epicenter, who was leading the pack at the Kentucky Derby before falling late to a surging Rich Strike and finishing as runner up. If you want to root for an underdog, Fenwick is a late entrant into the Preakness Stakes, and will likely be the longest shot on the board.

The race will be broadcast on NBC, with coverage starting at 4 p.m. and running through 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 21. But you don’t have to have access to broadcast television to see the action—you can watch it online.

Live coverage is also available on NBCSports.com as well as the NBC Sports app.

If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC Sports online, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it. You can also download the Twin Spires app for any Roku enabled device, and you’ll be able to watch the Kentucky Derby and Oaks live.

The Preakness has a listed post time of 7:01 p.m. ET, but as is tradition you can expect the race to start a few minutes afterwards so the maximum amount of dollars get to the window.

Here is the full 2022 Preakness Stakes field with post positions, trainer, jockey and morning line odds from Pimlico: