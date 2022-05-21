What was the fastest time in Preakness Stakes history?

The 2022 Preakness Stakes is Saturday, May 21, and is the 147th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans. And while there will be no horse chasing the Triple Crown after Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike dropped out to rest, there’s always a chance that a little history could be made. Though when it comes to setting the fastest time in the Preakness, that’s a long shot too.

The Preakness Stakes record belongs to a legend — Secretariat. Ridden by Ron Turcotte, the horse finished the 1 3/16 mile course with a 1:53 time in 1973. Secretariat set records for all three Triple Crown races that year, records that still stand today.

But Secretariat’s record at the Preakness Stakes wasn’t officially recognized until 2012. The official time recorded during the race itself was 1:53.4. However, the official clock at the track malfunctioned, and the time was immediately disputed by the Daily Racing Form whose time keepers contended that Secretariat broke the record.

In 2012, the Maryland Racing Commission settled the matter for good. Using new technology to conduct a forensic review of the 1973 race, it was determined that Secretariat had indeed finished in a record 1:53 flat.

That’s still the record since the race went to 9.5 furlongs in 1925, and considering the relatively pedestrian Beyer speed figures for the field this year, it seems that mark is unlikely to be broken in 2022.