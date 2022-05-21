Which horse was the biggest long shot to win the Preakness Stakes?

The story of horse racing this year has so far been dominated by a long shot after Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby at 81-1 odds. That horse won’t be racing this weekend in the 2022 Preakness Stakes as his owners pulled him out to rest, but there are plenty of chances for another long shot winner in Saturday’s race.

However, the Preakness hasn’t traditionally been very favorable to the underdogs. Only four winners have started the race with odds of 15-1 or higher. But that’s not to say it can’t happen.

In 2013 Oxbow had struggled through spring races before arriving in Maryland. With 15-1 odds, the horse seemed like an afterthought heading to the starting gate at Pimlico. However Oxbow surged at the 138th Preakness Stakes, coming from the sixth post position to win by a comfortable 1 3⁄ 4 lengths.

In 1972, one year before Secretariat’s Triple Crown win, Riva Ridge looked to be on his way to horse racing’s ultimate prize after a dominating win at the Kentucky Derby. However, Pimlico went wild when Bee Bee Bee went off a 19-1, leaving the favorite in the dust.

The biggest long shot to win the Preakness Stakes was in 1975 when Master Derby had the seventh longest odds at 23-1 in a 10-horse field. Just an afterthought. But he came on strong out of the gate, holding off a late surge by the favorite Foolish Pleasure to win by a length.

The longest odds at this year’s Preakness Stakes belong to Fenwick, a late entrant at 50-1. It’s one of three horses currently sitting below 15-1 for the 147th running of the race.

The Preakness Stakes is Saturday, May 21, with a post time of 7:01 p.m. ET. Live coverage is available on NBC. Live streaming coverage can be found on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.