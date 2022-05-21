How to watch Ligue 1 on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 38

Ligue 1 heads into its final week of play as Matchday 38 gets underway on Saturday afternoon. All matches will be played at 3:00 p.m. ET as it’s Decision Day and there are still important spots up for grabs. PSG locked up the championship already, but Monaco and Marseille are neck-and-neck for second place, with Rennes hot on their trail.

Ligue 1 has an exclusive broadcasting deal with beIN SPORTS. The channel is available on a variety of cable providers in the United States, including DISH, Verizon FIOS, RCN, and Cox Communications among others, and their accompanying online streaming services. If you do not have access via cable TV, you can view it through Sling TV, which includes some trial options if you have never used them.

With three teams still vying for the second and final UEFA Champions League spot, every point will count in each match this weekend. Monaco, in second place but tied on points with Marseille, will face off against seventh-place Lens. It won’t be a cakewalk for either team, as Lens have gone unbeaten in their last seven straight while Monaco have won their last nine matches in a row. Both teams are in great form, but Monaco is favored to win with odds at +105 while Lens is at +230, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. A win for Monaco would clinch second place and an appearance in next season’s Champions League, as long as Marseille doesn’t make up the four-goal deficit in the differential column.

Marseille, currently in third place, will look for a win over Strasbourg as they hope Lens can upset Monaco at the same time. Strasbourg is unbeaten in their last three as they’ll hope to log a win over Marseille and potentially jump into fourth place, depending on how Rennes fairs in their match against Lille OSC. Rennes has a massive lead over everyone besides PSG in goal differential, sitting at +42. For Rennes to jump into second place, they’ll need a win combined with a loss for both Monaco and Marseille.

Lastly, while the bottom three teams will finish in the bottom three, the positioning is important as Metz and Saint-Etienne are both fighting to claim the relegation playoff spot. They’re tied on points, but Metz holds the differential tiebreaker by six goals. Unfortunately for Metz, their final match is against PSG while Saint Etienne will take on Nantes. If both teams lose, then Saint-Etienne will be relegated to Ligue 2 next season while Metz will enter the relegation playoff.

Here’s a look at the full schedule ahead of Matchday 38 this weekend. All times listed are Eastern, and the matches can be seen either on beIN SPORTS, or on their streaming platform beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Ligue 1 Matchday 38 schedule

Saturday, May 21

Nantes v. Saint-Etienne, 3 p.m.

Marseille v. Strasbourg, 3 p.m.

Lille OSC v. Stade Rennes, 3 p.m.

PSG v. Metz, 3 p.m.

Lens v. AS Monaco, 3 p.m.

Stade de Reims v. Nice, 3 p.m.

Brest v. Bordeaux, 3 p.m.

Clermont Foot v. Lyon, 3 p.m.

Lorient v. Troyes, 3 p.m.

Angers v. Montpellier, 3 p.m.