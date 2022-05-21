Cleveland Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 Cleveland Marathon is here! The 2020 running of this event was canceled, but it was able to return last year. The marathon will take place on Sunday, May 22nd and will get started bright and early at 7:00 a.m. ET. Information for the 2022 Cleveland Marathon can be found here.

Start time

Whether you are running or walking the marathon, it will begin at 7:00 a.m. sharp.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action of the 2022 Cleveland Marathon will be in-person. Here is where they suggest you catch the action.

Course map

The course will start and end near the intersection of W Mall Dr. and W. St. Clair Ave. The racecourse will weave through the streets of Cleveland, over some bridges and by the shore of Lake Erie.

An interactive link to the course map can be found here.

Weather

At AccuWeather, the weather description for Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio is “a thunderstorm around”. There is a 40% chance of rain with a high of 68 degrees and a low of 53.

Prize Money

Unfortunately, there will be no prize money in 2022.

Who won the last race?

The fastest male runner in 2021 was Jeremiah Fitzgerald who finished in 2:25:53. Ana Maria Villegas was the fastest female runner last year and she finished in 2:49:00.