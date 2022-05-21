Fargo Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 Fargo Marathon in Fargo, North Dakota will take place this weekend. The full Fargo marathon will start at 8:10 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 21st. This race is a Boston Marathon qualifier. This is the 18th running of this event and it begins and ends inside the FargoDome.

Start time

The race will get started at 8:10 a.m. ET. Fargo is in the central time zone so if you are local it would be 7:10 a.m. CT.

How to watch

The only way to watch this marathon will be on-person. Luckily, there will be over 50 musical acts along the raceway to entertain spectators. If you want to track individual runners you can use this link.

Course map

The race will start and end inside the FargoDome, and it is branded as a “26.2-mile party unlike any other.”

A course map can be found here.

Weather

At AccuWeather, the forecast looks good albeit chilly for race day. The high is 48 degrees with the low at 35 degrees. The weather description is “chilly with clouds and sun”. There is a 25% chance of rain.

Prize Money

The prize money for the 2022 event hasn’t been established. In years past winners would split from an $8,800 pot.

Who won the last race?

The fastest male runner in 2021 was Mark Messmer, who won the race in 2:21:01. Heidi Bock was the fastest female competitor and she finished in 2:58:28.