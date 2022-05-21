NHL playoff schedule, TV channels, start times for Saturday, May 21

There’s only one Stanley Cup playoff game on the slate for Saturday, May 21. TNT will broadcast Game 3 of the Western Conference second round series between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Arena in downtown St. Louis with a scheduled 8:10 p.m. ET puck drop.

The Blues earned a 4-1 road win over the Avalanche in Game 2 on Thursday to tie the series. The Avalanche remain a sizable series favorite with -320 odds to advance while the Blues are +250. Colorado is a -165 favorite in Saturday’s Game 5. The goal total is set at 6.5 with the over priced to -115.

Notable odds from DraftKings Sportsbook on matchups (updated odds to win series)

NHL playoff schedule: Saturday, May 21

Avalanche vs Blues (series tied 1-1)

Start time: 8:10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

Moneyline odds: Avalanche -165; Blues +145

Series odds: Avalanche -320; Blues +250