Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Saturday, May 21

We have a full 16-game slate on deck for the MLB today and as always, there’s plenty of team stacks that can earn you money in DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Saturday, May 21.

Blue Jays vs. Reds, 3:07 p.m. ET

OF George Springer ($5,200)

OF Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,100)

2B Santiago Espinal ($3,900)

OF Raimel Tapia ($2,600)

The Toronto Blue Jays will continue their weekend interleague series against the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon and will have a favorable matchup going up against Reds starter Hunter Greene. Greene has struggled mightily this season, bearing a 1-6 record with a 6.21 ERA heading into today’s game.

That bodes well for the likes of Springer and Guerrero, who haven’t been effective at the plate over the past two weeks. Meanwhile, Espinal’s hitting streak is at 13 games and has been a pretty good value add in DFS with 6.3 fantasy points per game. Tapia rounds out this stack as he’s coming off a 2-4 effort in last night’s 2-1 victory over Cincy.

Braves vs. Marlins, 6:10 p.m. ET

OF Ronald Acuña Jr. ($5,500)

2B Ozzie Albies ($4,800)

1B Matt Olson (4,400)

C Travis d’Arnaud ($4,300)

The Atlanta Braves will continue their three-game road trip in the Sunshine State this evening when facing the Miami Marlins in an NL East showdown. The Braves will be matched up against Marlins starter Enrique Hernandez, who got hit up for seven hits and five earned runs in his previous start against Atlanta.

Acuña is hitting his stride and is netting DFS users 11.2 fantasy points per game. He went 2-4 with a run scored in last night’s 5-3 victory. Albies has been solid in four games against Miami this season, going 5-16 with a homer and three RBI. Olson and d’Arnaud are also averaging over seven fantasy points per game and have been great value adds this year.

Astros vs. Rangers, 7:10 p.m. ET

2B Jose Altuvé ($5,800)

SS Jeremy Peña ($4,900)

OF Michael Brantley ($4,300)

1B Yuli Gurriel ($4,300)

The Houston Astros are set to play Game 3 of their four-game series against the Texas Rangers this evening. Astros batters will face Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray, who has a 5.73 ERA with just 23 strikeouts for the season.

Altuvé is almost an auto-lock to consider for your lineup on a daily basis, averaging 8.8 fantasy points a game. The former MVP went 4-5 with two doubles in the series opener on Thursday and has gotten a base hit in all but two games throughout the month of March. Peña has been a solid add with 8.1 fantasy points per game while Brantley has been consistent with a .286 batting average. Gurriel has been or boom-or-bust type hitter and coming off an 0-4 performance last night, he’s bound to explode for a big night against Texas.