How to watch Avalanche vs. Blues in Game 3 via live online stream

TNT will host Saturday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set for just after 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

Following an overtime loss in Game 1, the Blues evened the series with a 4-1 road win on Thursday night. The first period went by scoreless before St. Louis took a 2-0 lead heading into period No. 3. David Perron scored two goals to guide the Blues to a victory. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington had 51 saves in the first game of the series and saved 30 of 31 shots on Thursday night as the series heads to St. Louis.

Avalanche at Blues (Series tied 1-1)

Date: Saturday, May 21

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT Live, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.