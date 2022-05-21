Best MLB bets to consider for Saturday, May 21

We’re have an action packed Saturday in the MLB today as 16 games are set to take place across the league.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Saturday, May 21

Blue Jays to win by four runs or more (+190)

We’re starting it off with a winning margin prop and predicting that the Blue Jays will win by at least four runs in their afternoon home contest against the Reds. Cincinnati is sending Hunter Greene to the mound and he has been lit up this season with a 1-6 record and a poor 6.21 ERA. Toronto sluggers like George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have been in a slump as of late, so this presents the perfect opportunity for their bats to wake up.

Padres moneyline vs. Giants (+135)

San Diego has had a pretty good week, winning four of its last five games and sitting in second in an extremely competitive NL West. The Padres won last night’s series opener against the Giants 8-7 and with Joe Musgrove stepping onto the mound, they should be able to carry their momentum into another victory today.

Nationals vs. Brewers over 7.5 runs (-110)

We’re picking the over in tonight’s game between Washington and Milwaukee based off the pitching matchup. Patrick Corbin has been rocked this year with an 0-6 record and a 6.28 ERA for the Nats while Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff has been gotten to from time to time with a 5.35 ERA. Definitely take the over in this one.

Mets -1.5 vs. Rockies in Game 2 of doubleheader (+130)

The back half of today’s doubleheader between the Mets and Rockies will feature Trevor Williams stepping on the mound for the Mets and going head to head with Rockies lefty Austin Gomber. New York is making things happen at the top of the NL East standing and in a situation where fatigue may be setting in after already playing a full game, one has to lean on the raw talent of the better team taking over here. Lay it with the Mets.

