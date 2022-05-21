Picks for Avalanche vs. Blues in Game 3 of second round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

There’s only one Stanley Cup playoff game on the slate for Saturday, May 21. TNT will broadcast Game 3 of the Western Conference second round series between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Arena in downtown St. Louis with puck drop scheduled for just after 8 p.m. ET. The Blues earned a 4-1 road win over the Avalanche in Game 2 on Thursday to tie the series.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Blues vs. Avalanche: Game 3 prediction

Goal Line: Avalanche -1.5 (+150); Blues +1.5 (-170)

Avalanche : -160

Blues: +140

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-115); Under 6.5 (-105)

If there’s one thing evident after the first two games of this series is St. Louis has an advantage in goal. Jordan Binnington is playing at a high level and was the key behind the Blues earning a split in Denver. The best way to keep that advantage is to keep Colorado off the power play. The Avalanche are 1-for-5 on the power play through the first two games.

The fewer opportunities Colorado has with the man advantage the more difficult it is for their top guys like Nathan MacKinnon (two assists), Nazem Kadri (one assist) and Cale Makar (no points) to get going. St. Louis now gets home ice and will have the opportunity to apply a lot of pressure Colorado. If the Avalanche can’t get to Binnington in Game 3, they might start squeezing their sticks.

Pick: Blues (+140)

