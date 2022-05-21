MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Saturday, May 21

The MLB will have a full schedule on Saturday, May 21st with 16 matchups on the main DFS slate on DraftKings. Below is a look at the top players in terms of price with the top value plays as you submit your lineup.

Top Pitchers

Frankie Montas, OAK vs. LAA ($9,800) — The Oakland Athletics starter is the second most expensive pitcher on the slate. He hasn’t secured himself a win in his last five starts, but luckily his 2.79 ERA this month is all that matters here. He also struck out 12 Angels hitters in his last appearance.

Justin Verlander, TEX vs. HOU ($10,300) — The veteran starter for the Houston Astros has been in full domination mode in his 17th season. He’s won his last four games, and is averaging 24.5 fantasy points per contest. The price is justified.

Top Hitters

Byron Buxton, MIN vs. KC ($6,100) — The Minnesota Twins outfielder missed Tuesday’s game against the Athletics due to knee issues, but his batting average sits at .235. He’s due to string together a couple of big hits in a favorable matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

Jose Altuve, TEX vs. HOU ($5,800) — The Houston Astros’ star second baseman went 4-for-5 in the first game of the series against the Texas Rangers on Thursday. Following an 0-for-4 outing on Friday, we should see the former MVP should return to his hitting ways.

Value Pitcher

Austin Gomber, NYM vs. COL ($7,400) — The Colorado Rockies starter is facing a New York Mets lineup that’s playing its third game in three days, and in rough weather conditions to boot. He’s averaging 13.3 fantasy points.

Value Hitter

Juan Soto, WAS vs. MIL ($5,400) — The Washington Nationals outfielder has been slumping the last five games with just two total hits in that stretch. That’s probably the reason for his price being this low. He’s still homered eight times this season. Take a chance on the young power hitter to bounce back strong.