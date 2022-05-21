Best MLB player prop bets to consider for May 21

16 games are on the menu for the MLB today and we’ll dive into some of the best player props that could earn you big money. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Saturday, May 21

Joc Pederson, Over 0.5 home runs (+425)

The San Francisco Giants are hosting the San Diego Padres this afternoon and outfielder Joc Perderson will have a favorable matchup going up against San Diego starting pitcher Joe Musgrove. In 12 career at bats against the right hander, the lefty Pederson has homered four times and we’ll predict that he’ll do it again at Oracle Park today.

Elieser Hernández, Under 4.5 strikeouts (+115)

Hernández is averaging just over four strikeouts per game for the Miami Marlins and will step on the mound to face the Atlanta Braves tonight. He gave up five earned runs in his last start against the defending World Series champions and we’ll predict that he’ll get pulled before getting to five strikeouts tonight. Take the under.

Shohei Ohtani, Over 1.5 total bases (+120)

The Los Angeles Angels will play host to the Oakland Athletics for an AL West showdown this evening and there’s opportunity for Shohei Ohtani to go off. The reigning MVP has struggled at the plate this week with 10 strikeouts in his last four games. However, he owns a .350 career batting average against A’s starter Frankie Montas, delivering seven hits in 20 career at bats against him. Expect at least two total bases from the superstar.

