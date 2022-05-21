Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Celtics Game 3

The Boston Celtics will look to take a 2-1 series lead as they host the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern conference finals Saturday. The Celtics thoroughly outplayed the Heat in their 25-point win in Game 2 to tie this series. Jayson Tatum scored 27 points as Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown each contributed 24 points to quickly put away Miami. Game 3 will tip at 8:30 p.m. ET from the TD Garden in Boston.

The Celtics are currently 6.5-point favorites with the total set at 207.5. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -6.5

The Celtics may have found their stride at the right time as this series heads back to Boston. The Heat are facing their toughest playoff opponent yet with Boston and the Celtics’ stifling defense should only be more polished in Game 3. Couple that with the home crowd behind them and Boston can ride the offensive momentum from their Game 2 win. Take Boston to win and cover at home.

Over/Under: Over 207.5

Through the first two games, the average margin of victory has been 18 points as one team has outmatched the other. Until we see something different, expect that trend to continue in Game 3. While Miami could bounce back offensively, the Celtics have enough firepower to match the Heat. Take the over here, especially with the previous two games going over and the total staying relatively low.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.