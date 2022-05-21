Best prop bets to consider for Heat vs. Celtics Game 3

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics will meet for Game 3 of the Eastern conference finals with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, with Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown pitching in 24 points each as the Celtics tied the series with a 25-point victory in Game 2.

Ahead of Game 3 we look at some of the best prop bets available, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Heat over 100.5 Points (-110)

Miami shot a meager 29.4 percent from deep in their Game 2 loss and still crossed the century mark in points by the final buzzer. The Celtics’ stifling defense may be more polished in front of the home crowd, but expect the Heat to come out aggressive on the offensive end after their performance last game. Take the over here with the Heat.

Al Horford 3+ threes made (+400)

As the series shifts to Boston for Game 3 the home crowd unequivocally has an effect on the role players. Horford was 2-2 from beyond the arc in the Celtics’ Game 2 win and very well could carry that momentum into Game 3. Horford is averaging 4.4 attempts from three this postseason while shooting 47 percent and could be inclined to pull up from deep more with the home crowd behind him.

