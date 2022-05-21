Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Heat vs. Celtics Game 3

Game 3 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday with both teams looking to grab a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern conference finals. The Celtics were able to bounce back from a Game 1 defeat to get the road split they wanted before coming back to Boston. The Heat hope to steal homecourt advantage back tonight with a win in Game 3.

Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props for Saturday’s game, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler over 26.5 points (-115)

After going for 41 points in Game 1, Butler fell off a bit with just 29 in Game 2. The forward is Miami’s lone consistent offensive force, and he’ll be able to top this line again Saturday. Butler has gotten to the free-throw line consistently, which has helped him pour in the points. Look for another strong showing tonight.

Marcus Smart over 6.5 assists (-105)

Smart has gone over this line in the last three games and four of the last five. The point guard is making a more concerted effort to find his teammates, and it’s showing up on the stat sheet. Expect him to keep up the good assist work in front of the home crowd.

Al Horford over 1.5 3-pointers (+125)

Horford shot 36.4 percent from deep at home this season, as opposed to 30.4 percent on the road. In the playoffs, he’s averaging 2.1 makes per game and shooting 47.2 percent from deep. Behind the home crowd, look for Horford to hit a couple more triples in Game 3.

