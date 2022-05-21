NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Heat vs. Celtics Game 3

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics square off in Game 3 Saturday with both teams looking to grab a 2-1 series lead after splitting the first two contests in Miami. There are plenty of stars on display tonight, which leaves little room for value plays in DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Grant Williams, Celtics, $4,600

Williams has the most upside of any player in this category due to his three-point shooting ability. He’s not going to break out like he did in Game 7 against the Bucks, but the ability to knock down some shots opens up his game. With Robert Williams III coming back into the rotation, the forward has seen his minutes diminish. If Williams can make some big plays when he’s on the floor, the potential is there for him to deliver a solid fantasy performance.

Gabe Vincent, Heat, $4,500

Kyle Lowry is questionable to play and the reality is his hamstring injury might continue to act up. Expect Vincent to get enough run in this game to provide a solid fantasy outing in any case. If he starts, Vincent likely sees some price elevation given how the value plays are stacking up for this game.

Derrick White, Celtics, $4,900

White skipped Game 2 for the birth of his child, so he’ll be raring to go in Game 3. The point guard will likely hold the backup role, eating into Payton Pritchard’s playing time. There’s not a lot of upside here, but White tends to do enough little things across to board to provide a solid points foundation in DFS lineups.