Best lineup strategy for Heat vs. Celtics Game 3 NBA Showdown

Game 3 of the Eastern conference finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Celtics will look to take a 2-1 series lead after their 25-point win over the Heat in Game 2.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Jayson Tatum ($16,800) - Tatum has taken his game to another level this postseason and he continues to build his resume in this series. Tatum scored an efficient 27 points on 13 shots in Game 2 and despite shooting poorly from deep in Game 1, he still finished with 29 points. Expect Tatum to get a boost with the home crowd after dropping 55.50 and 43.25 DKFP in the first two games, respectively.

Jimmy Butler ($16,200) - If the Heat win this series, it will be because of Butler’s scoring. Even when Miami looks outmatched it's Butler that proves time and again he can get the job done in the scoring column. He finished with 42.00 DKFP in the Heat’s Game 2 loss and regardless of the final score in Game 3 you can be confident that Butler will come ready to play.

FLEX Plays

Jaylen Brown ($9,400) - Brown is averaging 22.5 points on 48.1 percent shooting this postseason, with slightly higher accuracy from deep when playing at home. He’s been a great 1-2 scoring punch with Tatum and could be in for a big scoring night after averaging 24.0 points through the first two games of this series.

Al Horford ($7,800) - Horford was perfect from behind the arc in Game 2 and has turned back the clock with his performance this postseason. A balanced scoring attack from the Celtics feels in line with the series shifting to Boston and Horford could see a boost with the home crowd behind him.

Grant Williams ($5,600) - Williams scored 19 points off the bench in the Celtics’ Game 2 win and has proven to surpass expectations when playing at home. Less than a week ago, he dropped 27 points to help the Celtics advance to the Eastern conference finals. While a duplicate performance may be unlikely, expect him to contribute significantly as Boston hopes to secure a 2-1 series lead.

Fades

Bam Adebayo ($8,000) - Adebayo has been off in the first two games of this series with 23.50 DKFP in Game 1 and 19.75 DKFP in Game 2. He has been able to average double-digit scoring but hasn’t hit his stride yet this series. Heading on the road will only make it tougher for the Heat big man to get going. Fade him at this price point.

Tyler Herro ($6,400) - After scoring 18 points in Game 1, Herro followed up with an 11-point performance in Game 2 for a plus/minus of -33. It was a rough outing for the Sixth Man of the Year and Boston’s stifling defense will make scoring only more difficult with Games 3 and 4 now on the road.

P.J Tucker ($4,800) - Tucker is listed as questionable with a left knee contusion ahead of Game 3, but if he suits up there is little confidence he may be in for a productive outing. After a few double-digit scoring performances in the last series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tucker is averaging just five points a game through the first two games against the Celtics.

The Outcome

The home crowd has been impactful for most teams throughout this postseason and it’s hard to go away from the trend. Boston’s defense will take it up a notch and a balanced scoring attack will help the Celtics take a 2-1 lead.

Final score: Celtics 115, Heat 105