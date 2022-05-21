How to watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 3 via live online stream

ABC will host Saturday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston.

Heat vs. Celtics

Date: Saturday, May 21

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Heat got destroyed from behind the three-point line in Game 2, something Erik Spoelstra will address. Jimmy Butler has been a force offensively, but Miami’s supporting cast needs to be more consistent. Tyler Herro is a natural candidate to emerge as the No. 2 option, although Bam Adebayo is the one who could likely make a bigger impact if he asserts himself. Expect a more aggressive Heat team offensively in Game 3.

The Celtics will finally be whole with Derrick White’s return in Game 3 after missing Game 2. Boston’s three-point shooting means the team rotates between elite offensive play and cold spells, but Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been consistent forces on that end of the floor. If Boston can keep finding open shooters, it should have success against this Heat defense. Game 3 is crucial, because the Celtics can’t afford to lose the momentum they gained from stealing homecourt advantage with a Game 2 win.