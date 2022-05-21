French Open 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Sunday

The first round of the 2022 French Open will start on Sunday, May 22nd. There will be plenty of singles matches between the men’s and women’s schedules. Luckily, there will be replays throughout the day of the early action due to the time difference. If you want to catch all the action live, the first matches will start at 5:00 a.m. ET.

Sunday schedule

5:00 a.m. ET

Aljaz Bedene vs. Christopher O’Connell

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Marcos Giron

Borna Coric vs. Carlos Taberner

Daniel Altmaier vs. Jaume Munar

Hugo Dellien vs. Dominic Thiem

6:30 a.m. ET

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Patino-Samudio

Andrey Kuznetsov vs. Diego Schwartzman

Botic Van De Zandschulp vs. Pavel Kotov

John Isner vs. Quentin Halys

Taro Daniel vs. Gregoire Barrere

7:00 a.m. ET

Pablo Cuevas vs. Jenson Brooksby

8:30 a.m. ET

Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs. Aslan Karatsev

Fabio Fognini vs. Alexei Popyrin

Alexander Zverev vs. Sebastian Ofner

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Nuno Borges vs. Karen Khachanov

10:00 a.m. ET

Michael Mmoh vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Jason Murray Kubler vs. Denis Kudla

Albert Ramos Vinolas vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis

Juan Ignacio Landero vs. Carlos Alcaraz

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the first round matchups. Odds for who will win the 2022 French Open can be found here.