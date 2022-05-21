French Open 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Sunday

The first round of the 2022 French Open will start on Sunday, May 22nd. There will be plenty of singles matches between the men’s and women’s schedules. Luckily, there will be replays throughout the day of the early action due to the time difference. If you want to catch all the action live, the first matches will start at 5:00 a.m. ET.
Sunday schedule
5:00 a.m. ET
Aljaz Bedene vs. Christopher O’Connell
Grigor Dimitrov vs. Marcos Giron
Borna Coric vs. Carlos Taberner
Daniel Altmaier vs. Jaume Munar
Hugo Dellien vs. Dominic Thiem
6:30 a.m. ET
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Patino-Samudio
Andrey Kuznetsov vs. Diego Schwartzman
Botic Van De Zandschulp vs. Pavel Kotov
John Isner vs. Quentin Halys
Taro Daniel vs. Gregoire Barrere
7:00 a.m. ET
Pablo Cuevas vs. Jenson Brooksby
8:30 a.m. ET
Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs. Aslan Karatsev
Fabio Fognini vs. Alexei Popyrin
Alexander Zverev vs. Sebastian Ofner
Tallon Griekspoor vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Nuno Borges vs. Karen Khachanov
10:00 a.m. ET
Michael Mmoh vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles
Jason Murray Kubler vs. Denis Kudla
Albert Ramos Vinolas vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis
Juan Ignacio Landero vs. Carlos Alcaraz
Odds
