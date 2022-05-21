Latest odds for 2022 Preakness Stakes

The 147th edition of the Preakness Stakes will take place Saturday. Sans the Kentucky Derby winner, nine horses are currently set to Run for the Black-Eyed Susans. The early favorite is Epicenter, who finished the Derby in second place, 3/4ths of a length behind Rich Strike. Early Voting and Secret Oath are among Epicenter’s top challengers. Neither horse ran for the roses two weeks ago, but Secret Oath instead won the Kentucky Oaks for fillies.

The morning line is set by the Pimlico oddsmaker in Keith Feustle, but that’s just a projection, and the dollars that come in the door is what determines the odds right up until the 7:01 p.m. post time.

Here are the opening odds, followed by the latest track odds, from Pimlico Race Course ahead of the 2022 Preakness Stakes (as of Saturday morning at 10:45 a.m.):

2022 Preakness Stakes post positions with morning line odds, and latest odds from Pimlico