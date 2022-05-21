 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Latest odds for 2022 Preakness Stakes

We take a look at how the prices are as of now on the day before the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans in Baltimore.

By Collin Sherwin
Preakness entrant Epicenter is bathed following a training session for the 147th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 18, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The 147th edition of the Preakness Stakes will take place Saturday. Sans the Kentucky Derby winner, nine horses are currently set to Run for the Black-Eyed Susans. The early favorite is Epicenter, who finished the Derby in second place, 3/4ths of a length behind Rich Strike. Early Voting and Secret Oath are among Epicenter’s top challengers. Neither horse ran for the roses two weeks ago, but Secret Oath instead won the Kentucky Oaks for fillies.

The morning line is set by the Pimlico oddsmaker in Keith Feustle, but that’s just a projection, and the dollars that come in the door is what determines the odds right up until the 7:01 p.m. post time.

Here are the opening odds, followed by the latest track odds, from Pimlico Race Course ahead of the 2022 Preakness Stakes (as of Saturday morning at 10:45 a.m.):

2022 Preakness Stakes post positions with morning line odds, and latest odds from Pimlico

  1. Simplification: 6-1
  2. Creative Minister 10-1
  3. Fenwick 50-1
  4. Secret Oath 9-2
  5. Early Voting 7-2
  6. Happy Jack 30-1
  7. Armagnac 12-1
  8. Epicenter 6-5
  9. Skippylongstocking 20-1

