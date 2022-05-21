How to watch Carlos Alcaraz in the first round of the 2022 French Open on TV, via live stream

The first round of the 2022 French Open is set to get going starting on Sunday, May 22nd. Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz will play his first-round matchup on Sunday morning against Argentinian Juan Londero at 9:30 a.m. ET. Alcaraz is ranked as the #6 male tennis player in the world by the ATP, and Londero is ranked #141.

Alcaraz is so large a favorite in the first round that he doesn’t have odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Londero is the heavy underdog with +1800 odds. Alcaraz does have the second-best odds to win the 2022 French Open installed at +225.

This is the second French Open that Alcaraz will be participating in. He did play in the 2022 French Open but didn’t make it past the qualifier. He followed that up by making it to the third round of the 2021 French Open. His best grand slam finish so far in his career was at the 2021 US Open, where he made it to the quarterfinals.