How to watch Novak Djokovic in the first round of the 2022 French Open on TV, via live stream

Novak Djokovic is set to compete at the 2022 French Open in Paris and will face Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round on Monday. The start time for the match has yet to be determined and it will be broadcasted on both the Tennis Channel.

Ranked No. 1 in the world, Djokovic is the defending French Open champion and currently enters the tournament with +225 odds to defend his title courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. He shares favorite status at +225 with 19-year-old upstart Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, who is seeking his first career Grand Slam victory.

A lot is on the line here for the veteran, who is re-entering the spotlight after being blocked from the Australian Open in January over his COVID-19 vaccination status. Djokovic is seeking his 21st career Grand Slam victory, which would tie him with fellow French Open participant Rafael Nadal for most all time. He is also seeking to become the first man to achieve a triple Career Grand Slam, winning each Grand Slam tournament at least three times.