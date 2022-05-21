How to watch Rafael Nadal in the first round of the 2022 French Open on TV, via live stream

Rafael Nadal is set to compete at the 2022 French Open in Paris and will face Jordan Thompson in the first round on Monday. The start time for the match has yet to be determined and it will be broadcasted on both the Tennis Channel.

Nadal currently has +450 odds of winning the tournament courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. He sits behind reigning champion Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, who are both listed as favorites at +225.

The most successful clay court player in history, Nadal is seeking to extend his record number of French Open championships to 14. The 35-year-old legend had his four-year winning steak ended at the hands of Djokovic in the semifinals of last year’s tournament. However, he would break a tie with Djokovic and grab a career record 21st Grand Slam when winning the Australian Open this past January. A win here for Nadal would be extend that record to 22 and create some separation between himself and Djokovic.