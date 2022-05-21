How to watch Coco Gauff in the first round of the 2022 French Open on TV, via live stream

The first round of the 2022 French Open is set to get going starting on Sunday, May 22nd. American tennis player Coco Gauff will play her first-round match on Sunday morning at 10:15 a.m. ET. She will take on Canadian Rebecca Marino. Gauff is ranked #18 by the WTA, while Marino is ranked #116.

Gauff is the favorite with -425 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook which makes Marino the underdog installed at +320. Gauff has +2800 odds to win the 2022 French Open.

This will be Gauff’s fourth appearance in the French Open. Her best finish was last year when she finished in the quarterfinals. She is still looking for the first grand slam win of her career. The 18-year-old’s best major finish as a singles competitor was in the 2021 French Open. She played doubles with Caty McNally and they made it to the finals of the 2021 U.S. Open where they came up just short against Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai.