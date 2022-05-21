Pick on the Total for Nationals-Brewers on Saturday

The Milwaukee Brewers enter Saturday’s showdown with the Washington Nationals third in the National League in runs and first in home runs per game as they will face a starting pitcher in Patrick Corbin that has had a rough start to the 2022 season.

Washington Nationals vs Milwaukee Brewers (-200, 7.5)

Corbin is 0-6 with a 6.28 ERA, surrendering at least three runs in four of his last five starts and the team has lost all eight of his starts.

The Brewers oppose him with Brandon Woodruff, who has not been in All-Star form this season with a 5.35 and issuing 3.2 walks per nine innings and has given up at least three runs in four straight games.

The Brewers enter Saturday having scored at least five runs in seven of their last 10 games and get the chance to face a Nationals bullpen that is 27th in the league in ERA.

The Brewers bullpen has had also not been lock down aside from Josh Hader, ranking 14th in ERA for a team that has allowed at least four runs in six of their last 11 games.

The Nationals have allowed at least four runs in 11 of their last 12 games and with how both starters have been performing this season, Saturday’s matchup sets up to be a slugfest.

The Play: Nationals vs Brewers Over 7.5

