Robert Williams questionable for Game 3 vs. Heat with knee injury

The Boston Celtics have listed Robert Williams as questionable for Game 3 against the Miami Heat Saturday with a knee injury. Williams has been dealing with knee issues throughout this postseason, missing some games in the first and second rounds with the ailment.

Robert Williams is questionable for tonight due to knee soreness, per the Celtics. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 21, 2022

Williams has powered through knee soreness at times, but the Celtics have enough depth to sit him if the injury is too painful. Al Horford and Daniel Theis would be in line for more minutes on the interior, although Grant Williams likely would get the start over Robert Williams if the big man sits.

Williams has been averaging 7.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in this postseason. He missed the end of the regular season with a meniscus injury, which is likely the reason for this lingering knee soreness on top of further bruising he has dealt with. We’ll see if he can suit up in Game 3 tonight as the Celtics hope to grab a 2-1 lead at home.