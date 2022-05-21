Kylian Mbappé scores hat-trick on same day he signs new PSG contract

Paris Saint-Germain’s continued investment in Kylian Mbappé has already begun paying dividends, as the striker tallied a hat-trick in the team’s Ligue 1 game against Metz Saturday. The moment comes on the same day Mbappé signed a new three-year deal with PSG, rejected Real Madrid’s bid for the French forward.

Mbappé scored his first and second goals in the 24th and 28th minutes to set up the moment. Here’s a look at those goals.

PSG had already clinched the Ligue 1 title this season, so the match didn’t have any real consequences in terms of domestic standing. Mbappé’s commitment to the club is clearly aimed at next year’s Champions League, where PSG has struggled to find success. With Lionel Messi reportedly set to leave in the summer of 2023 and Neymar showing some signs of decline, next season might be the best chance yet for PSG to finally secure Europe’s greatest club trophy.