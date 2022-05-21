Watch the full race video of 2022 Preakness Stakes

The 2022 Preakness Stakes did not disappoint.

Early Voting broke out from a crowded pack of horses at the top of the stretch and pulled away over the final furlong to win the second leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday.

Here is video of the race in its entirety:

Here is a look at Early Voting's @PreaknessStakes victory from start to finish!#Preakness147 pic.twitter.com/JAh9ih8VQW — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 21, 2022

It’s the second Preakness win for trainer Chad Brown, who was in the winner’s circle with Cloud Computing in 2017.

We will see if Early Voting will vie to win the third leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, on June 11 at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is confirmed to be a part of that field. Early Voting did not run in the Derby.

2018 Triple Crown winner Justify is the last horse to win the Preakness and the Belmont in the same year.

