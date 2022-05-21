How to watch Naomi Osaka in the first round of the 2022 French Open on TV, via live stream

Naomi Osaka is set to compete at the 2022 French Open in Paris and will face No. 27 Amanda Anisimova in the first round on Monday. The start time for the match has yet to be determined and it will be broadcasted on both the Tennis Channel and Peacock.

Osaka is currently listed with +6500 odds to win the French Open on DraftKings Sportsbook. The 24-year-old is seeking her fifth Grand Slam victory of her career and her first in the French Open, where she has lost in the third round three times. Her last Grand Slam victory came last February when she defeated Jennifer Brady to win her second Australian Open.

Osaka enters the French Open currently ranked No. 38 in the WTA singles rankings. In April, she made it to the finals of the Miami Open and lost to Iga Świątek in straight sets. Świątek is currently the overwhelming favorite to win the French Open at -115. Osaka would later fall to Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round of the Madrid Open earlier this month and pull out of the Italian Open the following week due to an ankle injury.