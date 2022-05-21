David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona will host Saturday’s Showtime boxing event. There is an 11-fight card with the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET. The main event will see David Benavidez taking on David Lemieux for the Interim WBC World super middleweight title. Ringwalks are expected to take place around midnight but are subject to change depending on the lengths of the matches preceding it. This boxing event is only going to be available on Showtime.

We’ll update the full card below and then have round-by-round results for the Benavidez-Lemieux main event.

David Benavidez (25-0, 22 KO) vs David Lemieux (43-4, 36 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds, for interim WBC title — Benavidez is a -1800 favorite

Yoelvis Gomez (5-0, 5 KO) vs Jorge Cota (30-5, 27 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds — Gomez is a -1600 favorite

Luis Nunez (16-0, 12 KO) vs Jonathan Fierro (13-0, 12 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds — Nunez is a -370 favorite.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

