Tiger Woods injury update: Will he play PGA Championship final round after third round 79

The man many consider to be the best golfer ever simply couldn’t find the fairway at the 2022 PGA Championship on Saturday, as Tiger Woods literally and figuratively limped to a third round +9 79 at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The pain on his face while walking was evident all day long, with him clearly still not in anything close to full health following his car accident last February. While he managed to make the cut at both the Masters and the PGA Championship this year, his continual fading later in tournaments shows how difficult walking the course can be for him.

Woods made seven bogeys and a triple bogey on Saturday, redeemed only by a birdie at the Par 4 15th. His five straight bogeys from No. 9 to No. 13 was the first time in his professional career he had gone over par on five consecutive holes.

Will Woods play tomorrow? “Well, I’m sore. I know that is for a fact,” he said after his round. “We’ll do some work and see how it goes.”

With nothing to play for except several thousand dollars in prize money differences for one of the wealthiest athletes on earth, perhaps rest and rehabilitation is the best course of action ahead of the US Open, just 26 days away at The Country Club at Brookline.