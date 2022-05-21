Andrew Wiggins questionable for Game 3 vs. Mavericks with ankle injury

The Golden State Warriors have listed Andrew Wiggins as questionable for Game 3 Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks with an ankle injury. Wiggins has been a nice revelation on both ends of the floor in this series, as well as the postseason.

Andrew Wiggins is questionable for Game 3 in Dallas with left ankle soreness. Status to monitor in the next 24 hours. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 21, 2022

Wiggins has been tasked with defending Luka Doncic, who went for 42 points in a Game 2 loss for Dallas. If Wiggins is a bit hobbled with his ankle injury, Doncic could have an even bigger impact in Game 3. We’ll see how Golden State compensates for this potential hiccup on the defensive end of the floor. The small forward has also been a great offensive weapon, spacing the floor and finding openings in the lane consistently.

If Wiggins is ruled out, the Warriors would likely throw Otto Porter Jr. into the starting lineup and give Moses Moody more minutes in the rotation. Jonathan Kuminga could also get some run, but he’s likely behind Moody in terms of getting minutes.