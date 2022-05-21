Early Voting wins 2022 Preakness Stakes

Early Voting wins the 2022 Preakness Stakes over Epicenter by 1.5 lengths. The winner closed with 5-1 odds, and won in 1:54:54 seconds.

While there was a review due to Early Voting changing paths down the final stretch, jockey Jose Ortiz was clear of Epicenter, and the horse Epicenter behind ended up finishing second in the race. It’s the second-straight place finish in the 2022 Triple Crown, who also took home the silver in the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago.

Creative Minister closed as 10-1 on the odds board, but shows for a nice price.

Here are the final track payouts for the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico:

Win: No. 5 Early Voting

$13.40, $4.60, $3.60

Place: No. 8 Epicenter

$2.80, $2.40

Show: No. 2 Creative Minister

$4.20

$2 Exacta: $12.90

$2 Tri: $33.25

$1 Super: $16.29

