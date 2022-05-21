Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship

Tiger Woods has officially withdrawn from the 2022 PGA Championship this weekend in Tulsa, OK. The move comes after he shot a 79 in the third round on Saturday.

Questions surrounded whether or not Woods would qualify for the major heading in the week, as he’s still working his way back to full health following his near life-threatening car accident last February. Playing through visible pain, he opened by shooting a 74 on Thursday and had a good day at the Southern Country Hills Club on Friday when he shot a 69. Everything came crashing down with his poor performance on Saturday, however, and that prompted him to bow out before the final round.

That now opens the door for questions about his status for the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, MA, in June. Woods is still seeking his 16th career major and his health certainly plays a factor in reaching that goal.