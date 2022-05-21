Jimmy Butler expected to play in Game 4 vs. Celtics

Update: According to Chris Haynes, Butler is expected to play in Game 4 after missing the second half of Game 3 with knee inflammation. Butler has missed a game with this issue in the playoffs earlier, but he’s likely not going to miss Game 4 Monday.

Jimmy Butler’s knee injury isn’t being considered serious and there’s a strong possibility it doesn’t cause him to miss a game, league sources tell @YahooSports, @NBAonTNT. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 22, 2022

The Miami Heat took a 15-point lead into halftime against the Boston Celtics in Game 3 but will now have to defend that advantage without Jimmy Butler. Butler is dealing with knee inflammation and will not play in the rest of the contest, according to the ABC broadcast.

Miami's Jimmy Butler is out for remainder of Game 3 vs. Celtics with knee inflammation. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 22, 2022

This is obviously a massive blow for the Heat, who looked poised to grab a 2-1 series lead with Butler at the helm. Miami could still go on to win this game, but it’ll be a much tougher fight in the second half. Victor Oladipo got the nod over Butler to open the second half and seems set to play big minutes here. Tyler Herro and P.J. Tucker are also going to get minutes at the small forward spot with Butler out.

The Heat have already seen Kyle Lowry go in and out of the lineup this postseason. Butler would carry much more significance given his offensive ability, but this seems like something he can get over in time for Game 4.