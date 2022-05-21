Marcus Smart returns to Game 3 vs. Heat after suffering ankle sprain

Update: Smart was running around in the tunnel and appeared to jog back to the floor. He eventually checked back into the game. It’s an ankle sprain for Smart, but he’s back in the contest.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart exited Game 3 against the Miami Heat after appearing to suffer a serious ankle injury in the third quarter going for a rebound. Smart already missed Game 1 of this series and has a history of leg/foot issues this postseason.

Now Marcus Smart being helped to the locker room. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 22, 2022

Smart immediately went to the ground and held his ankle while screaming for assistance. He was helped to the locker room by two trainers, and it doesn’t seem like he will return to this contest. This game has seen several injuries, with the Heat losing Jimmy Butler due to knee inflammation and Kyle Lowry powering through a hamstring injury.

The Celtics will lean on Derrick White and Payton Pritchard at the point guard spot for the rest of this contest as they attempt to climb back from a double-digit deficit. We’ll see what the extent of Smart’s injury is, but the Celtics likely have to get this done without him.