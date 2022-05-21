 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Marcus Smart returns to Game 3 vs. Heat after suffering ankle sprain

The Celtics guard suffered the injury going for a rebound.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
/ new
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Three
Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics reacts in the first half against the Miami Heat in Game Three of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 21, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Update: Smart was running around in the tunnel and appeared to jog back to the floor. He eventually checked back into the game. It’s an ankle sprain for Smart, but he’s back in the contest.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart exited Game 3 against the Miami Heat after appearing to suffer a serious ankle injury in the third quarter going for a rebound. Smart already missed Game 1 of this series and has a history of leg/foot issues this postseason.

Smart immediately went to the ground and held his ankle while screaming for assistance. He was helped to the locker room by two trainers, and it doesn’t seem like he will return to this contest. This game has seen several injuries, with the Heat losing Jimmy Butler due to knee inflammation and Kyle Lowry powering through a hamstring injury.

The Celtics will lean on Derrick White and Payton Pritchard at the point guard spot for the rest of this contest as they attempt to climb back from a double-digit deficit. We’ll see what the extent of Smart’s injury is, but the Celtics likely have to get this done without him.

More From DraftKings Nation