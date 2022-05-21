Jayson Tatum suffers shoulder injury in Game 3 vs. Heat, returns to contest

Update: Well, there’s something in the Boston locker room that magically heals injuries. Tatum has come back into the game after appearing to suffer a serious injury. The Celtics have gotten both him and Smart back in this game.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum suffered a shoulder injury in Game 3 against the Miami Heat and eventually went to the locker room after getting some attention from the team’s training staff. Tatum lost the ball on a steal and stayed down on the floor despite the action continuing.

We've talked all week about how physical this series would be. It's been a battle on the floor tonight. Jayson Tatum leaving the floor with a serious-looking injury. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) May 22, 2022

This has been a ridiculous game in terms of injuries for both teams. Jimmy Butler didn’t start the second half and was ruled out due to knee inflammation, while Kyle Lowry went out with a hamstring issue that’s been bothering him all postseason before coming back in. Marcus Smart also checked out with an ankle sprain before eventually coming back.

The timing of Tatum’s injury is not ideal as the Celtics were in the middle of mounting a comeback. They’re only down six points with about five minutes left in the game, although it’ll be hard to win this game without Tatum. Look for Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams to take on bigger roles offensively if Tatum cannot return.