Jadeveon Clowney to sign one-year contract with Browns, per report

Free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Cleveland Browns, according to Ian Rapoport. The deal is worth a reported $11 million, but that can change depending on incentives and other stipulations.

Pass rushers are always at a premium, and this year’s free agent market has been no exception to that time-honored rule. Signed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns last year, the 32-year-old Clowney is coming off his best season since 2018.

2021 performance

Playing a featured role with the Browns in 2021, Clowney accumulated nine sacks on the season. That’s the most he’s had since 2018, and within spitting distance to his career-high mark of 9.5 from the 2017 season.

The first-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney spent the first five seasons of his career with the Houston Texans. After that, he had one-year stints in Seattle, Tennessee and Cleveland.

What it means for Browns

Clowney back with the Browns gives them a solid starter alongside Myles Garrett. He reportedly received multi-year offers for more annual money in free agency, but wanted to return to Cleveland. They have put improving their defense on a pedestal and this move factors into that. Look for the Browns to have another dominant pass rush in the 2022 season.