What time is the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Spain this weekend for the latest race. The Spanish Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 22nd at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 66 laps at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Montmelo, Catelonia, Spain. The course is 4.675 km (2.905 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308.424 km (191.646 mi).

This Grand Prix is square in Lewi’s Hamilton’s wheelhouse. He has won the last five Spanish Grand Prixs. In 2021, he won in 1:33:07.680, in 2020 he finished in 1:31:45.279, and in 2019 he finished in 1:35:50.443. Based on these times, expect the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix to last about an hour and a half.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Max Verstappen has the best odds to win the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix installed at +110. He is barely ahead of Charles Leclerc who has +140 odds. They are followed by Carlos Sainz (+1100), Lewis Hamilton (+1800) and George Russell (+1800).