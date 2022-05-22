 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s Spanish Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By TeddyRicketson
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 Honda during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 20, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Formula One is in Spain this weekend for the latest race. The Spanish Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 22nd at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 66 laps at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Montmelo, Catelonia, Spain. The course is 4.675 km (2.905 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308.424 km (191.646 mi).

This Grand Prix is square in Lewi’s Hamilton’s wheelhouse. He has won the last five Spanish Grand Prixs. In 2021, he won in 1:33:07.680, in 2020 he finished in 1:31:45.279, and in 2019 he finished in 1:35:50.443. Based on these times, expect the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix to last about an hour and a half.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Max Verstappen has the best odds to win the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix installed at +110. He is barely ahead of Charles Leclerc who has +140 odds. They are followed by Carlos Sainz (+1100), Lewis Hamilton (+1800) and George Russell (+1800).

2022 Spanish Grand Prix, starting grid

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
4 George Russell 63
5 Sergio Pérez 11
6 Lewis Hamilton 44
7 Valtteri Bottas 77
8 Kevin Magnussen 20
9 Daniel Ricciardo 3
10 Mick Schumacher 47
11 Lando Norris 4
12 Esteban Ocon 31
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Pierre Gasly 10
15 Guanyu Zhou 24
16 Sebastian Vettel 5
17 Fernando Alonso 14
18 Lance Stroll 18
19 Alexander Albon 23
20 Nicholas Latifi 6

