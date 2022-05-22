F1 live stream: How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix via live online stream

Formula One is in Spain this weekend for the latest race. The Spanish Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 22nd at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. The race runs 66 laps at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Montmelo, Catelonia, Spain. The course is 4.675 km (2.905 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308.424 km (191.646 mi). It’s surprising this race hasn’t been named after Lewis Hamilton as he has won the last five runnings of this Grand Prix.

The Spanish Grand Prix starts at 9 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Max Verstappen has the best odds to win the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix installed at +110. He is barely ahead of Charles Leclerc who has +140 odds. They are followed by Carlos Sainz (+1100), Lewis Hamilton (+1800) and George Russell (+1800).