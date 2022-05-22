How much will the winner of the PGA Championship win in 2022

As the prize money continues to skyrocket across the world of golf, the majors are keeping up as well.

The prize pool at the 2022 PGA Championship will match that of the 2022 Masters, as a total of $15 million is on offer to the 79 players that made the cut this weekend. That’s a $3 million increase from last year, and the standard PGA Tour payout chart is used. That means 18% of the pool goes to the tournament winner, which translates to a cool $2.7 million along with the Wanamaker Trophy for a victory.

In addition, the winner gets a lifetime exemption into the PGA Championship, a full exemption on the PGA Tour through the end of the 2026-2027 season, spots in the other three major for the next five years, 600 FedEx Cup points, 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, and a spot in the Sentry Tournament of Champions next year in Hawai’i.

Winning a major is not a bad way to jump start a career. And considering the top four players on the leaderboard entering Sunday Mito Pereira, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, and Cameron Young have combined to win exactly zero PGA Tour-sanctioned events, a win on Sunday for any of them will be truly life-changing.

No pressure, guys.

Here’s what the 2022 PGA Championship prize pool breakdown looks like based off this list from The Golf News Net: