How much will the winner of the PGA Championship win in 2022

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa.

By Collin Sherwin
Mito Pereira shakes hands with Will Zalatoris after putting on the 18th green during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

As the prize money continues to skyrocket across the world of golf, the majors are keeping up as well.

The prize pool at the 2022 PGA Championship will match that of the 2022 Masters, as a total of $15 million is on offer to the 79 players that made the cut this weekend. That’s a $3 million increase from last year, and the standard PGA Tour payout chart is used. That means 18% of the pool goes to the tournament winner, which translates to a cool $2.7 million along with the Wanamaker Trophy for a victory.

In addition, the winner gets a lifetime exemption into the PGA Championship, a full exemption on the PGA Tour through the end of the 2026-2027 season, spots in the other three major for the next five years, 600 FedEx Cup points, 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, and a spot in the Sentry Tournament of Champions next year in Hawai’i.

Winning a major is not a bad way to jump start a career. And considering the top four players on the leaderboard entering Sunday Mito Pereira, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, and Cameron Young have combined to win exactly zero PGA Tour-sanctioned events, a win on Sunday for any of them will be truly life-changing.

No pressure, guys.

Here’s what the 2022 PGA Championship prize pool breakdown looks like based off this list from The Golf News Net:

  1. $2,700,000
  2. $1,620,000
  3. $1,020,000
  4. $720,000
  5. $600,000
  6. $516,250
  7. $475,000
  8. $436,600
  9. $400,000
  10. $371,250
  11. $343,750
  12. $316,250
  13. $291,250
  14. $278,750
  15. $266,250
  16. $253,750
  17. $241,250
  18. $228,750
  19. $216,250
  20. $203,750
  21. $191,250
  22. $178,750
  23. $166,250
  24. $153,750
  25. $141,250
  26. $128,750
  27. $116,250
  28. $104,375
  29. $97,750
  30. $91,250
  31. $86,250
  32. $81,250
  33. $76,250
  34. $71,250
  35. $66,250
  36. $63,750
  37. $61,250
  38. $58,750
  39. $56,250
  40. $53,750
  41. $51,250
  42. $48,750
  43. $46,250
  44. $43,750
  45. $41,250
  46. $38,750
  47. $36,875
  48. $35,000
  49. $33,750
  50. $32,500
  51. $31,250
  52. $30,500
  53. $29,875
  54. $29,250
  55. $28,750
  56. $28,250
  57. $27,875
  58. $27,500
  59. $27,250
  60. $27,000
  61. $26,750
  62. $26,500
  63. $26,250
  64. $26,000
  65. $25,750
  66. $25,500
  67. $25,250
  68. $25,000
  69. $24,750
  70. $24,500

