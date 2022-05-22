How many majors has Justin Thomas won? Has he won a PGA Championship before?

In a fantastic three-hole playoff, Justin Thomas turned aside Will Zalatoris to win the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday.

Thomas started the day seven shots adrift of Mito Pereira, but he found his groove under brutal wind-swept conditions. His -3 67 on Sunday was tied for the low round of the 78 players that started the final round, and a tragic double bogey from Pereira on the 18th hole saw the Chilean not even make the playoff.

It’s the second major win for Thomas, both in the PGA Championship. He was also the Wanamaker Trophy winner at Quail Hollow in 2017, who at -8 was a two-shot winner over Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen, and Patrick Reed.

Overall it’s the 15th PGA Tour victory for the former Alabama Crimson Tide golfer from Louisville. He’ll pick a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour for the win, plus $2.7 million from the record $15 million prize pool.