Who won the 2022 PGA Championship?

Justin Thomas has won the 2022 PGA Championship in a close battle that was a nail-biter until the very end. When the tournament came down to the last three holes, there were three golfers that were in contention for the victory. Mito Pereira found the water on 18 with a one-stroke lead which led to Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris playing in a tiebreaker. Thomas pulled it out and earned, arguably, the biggest win of his career to this point. This is his 15th major win and his second win at the PGA Championship. He previously won the 2017 PGA Championship.

Ahead of the PGA Championship, Justin Thomas had +1400 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. As tournament play continued after the second round, Thomas began to see his odds improve. Thomas had +320 odds after making the cut. He battled back and was able to stick around long enough to squeak into the tiebreaker, which he won.