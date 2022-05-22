Odds to win 2022 PGA Championship heading into Final Round

It was a wild day at the 2022 PGA Championship, but what might be even wilder is the top of the leaderboard.
With 18 holes to play, the top four players on the leaderboard have combined for exactly zero (read: 0) wins on the PGA Tour, or in any FedEx Cup points-earning events. The leader is Chile’s Mito Pereira, who at -9 holds a three-shot lead over England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick and Wake Forest’s Will Zalatoris. Another Demon Deacon in Cameron Young is four shots adrift at -5.
It should be a wild finish, with major pressure coming to a leaderboard full of players that have never been under that level of pressure before. Expect a wild finish on Sunday at Southern Hills in Tulsa.
Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship prior to the final round from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2022 PGA Championship Odds Pre-Final Round
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Mito Pereira
|+140
|-700
|-3500
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+330
|-330
|-1400
|Will Zalatoris
|+400
|-275
|-1000
|Cameron Young
|+800
|-140
|-450
|Abraham Ancer
|+1800
|+140
|-275
|Justin Thomas
|+2500
|+210
|-175
|Seamus Power
|+4000
|+275
|-140
|Bubba Watson
|+7000
|+450
|+130
|Sam Burns
|+10000
|+650
|+165
|Rory McIlroy
|+11000
|+650
|+170
|Max Homa
|+13000
|+800
|+200
|Stewart Cink
|+13000
|+750
|+190
|Gary Woodland
|+15000
|+850
|+210
|Xander Schauffele
|+18000
|+900
|+200
|Webb Simpson
|+20000
|+1000
|+250
|Davis Riley
|+20000
|+1100
|+260
|Chris Kirk
|+25000
|+1200
|+280
|Lucas Herbert
|+30000
|+1200
|+320
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+35000
|+1600
|+360
|Cameron Smith
|+35000
|+1600
|+360
|Tom Hoge
|+50000
|+2200
|+450
|Adria Arnaus
|+60000
|+3000
|+600
|Ryan Fox
|+60000
|+2500
|+550
|Joaquin Niemann
|+60000
|+2500
|+550
|Matt Kuchar
|+100000
|+4500
|+800
|Kevin Na
|+150000
|+5000
|+900
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+200000
|+7000
|+1100
|Brendan Steele
|+250000
|+8000
|+1200
|Patrick Reed
|+250000
|+9000
|+1400
|Aaron Wise
|+250000
|+11000
|+1600
|Rickie Fowler
|+250000
|+13000
|+2000
|Justin Rose
|+250000
|+10000
|+1600
|Cameron Tringale
|+250000
|+13000
|+2000
|Shane Lowry
|+250000
|+11000
|+1400
|Denny McCarthy
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Brooks Koepka
|+500000
|+25000
|+3500
|Viktor Hovland
|+500000
|+40000
|+7000
|Brian Harman
|+500000
|+50000
|+25000
|Troy Merritt
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Tony Finau
|+500000
|+50000
|+13000
|Adam Schenk
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Marc Leishman
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Lucas Glover
|+500000
|+20000
|+2800
|Bernd Wiesberger
|+500000
|+40000
|+4500
|Sebastian Munoz
|+500000
|+25000
|+3500
|Laurie Canter
|+500000
|+18000
|+2500
|Russell Henley
|+500000
|+25000
|+2800
|Luke List
|+500000
|+50000
|+25000
|Keegan Bradley
|+500000
|+50000
|+15000
|Talor Gooch
|+500000
|+25000
|+2800
|Rikuya Hoshino
|+500000
|+40000
|+7000
|K.H. Lee
|+500000
|+35000
|+4500
|Jason Day
|+500000
|+50000
|+15000
|Jordan Spieth
|+500000
|+40000
|+6000
|Harold Varner III
|+500000
|+40000
|+8000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+500000
|+50000
|+18000
|Justin Harding
|+50000
|+40000
|Jon Rahm
|+50000
|+40000
|Beau Hossler
|+50000
|+40000
|Jason Kokrak
|+50000
|+40000
|Adam Hadwin
|+50000
|+40000
|Francesco Molinari
|+50000
|+40000
|Collin Morikawa
|+50000
|+40000
|Charl Schwartzel
|+50000
|+40000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+50000
|+40000
|Thomas Pieters
|+50000
|+40000
|Lanto Griffin
|+50000
|+40000
|Kramer Hickok
|+50000
|+40000
|Si Woo Kim
|+50000
|+40000
|Kevin Streelman
|+50000
|+40000
|Shaun Norris
|+50000
|+40000
|Cameron Davis
|+50000
|+40000
|Keith Mitchell
|+50000
|+40000
|Billy Horschel
|+40000
|Tiger Woods
|+40000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.