Odds to win 2022 PGA Championship heading into Final Round

It was a wild day at the 2022 PGA Championship, but what might be even wilder is the top of the leaderboard.

With 18 holes to play, the top four players on the leaderboard have combined for exactly zero (read: 0) wins on the PGA Tour, or in any FedEx Cup points-earning events. The leader is Chile’s Mito Pereira, who at -9 holds a three-shot lead over England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick and Wake Forest’s Will Zalatoris. Another Demon Deacon in Cameron Young is four shots adrift at -5.

It should be a wild finish, with major pressure coming to a leaderboard full of players that have never been under that level of pressure before. Expect a wild finish on Sunday at Southern Hills in Tulsa.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship prior to the final round from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 PGA Championship Odds Pre-Final Round Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Mito Pereira +140 -700 -3500 Matt Fitzpatrick +330 -330 -1400 Will Zalatoris +400 -275 -1000 Cameron Young +800 -140 -450 Abraham Ancer +1800 +140 -275 Justin Thomas +2500 +210 -175 Seamus Power +4000 +275 -140 Bubba Watson +7000 +450 +130 Sam Burns +10000 +650 +165 Rory McIlroy +11000 +650 +170 Max Homa +13000 +800 +200 Stewart Cink +13000 +750 +190 Gary Woodland +15000 +850 +210 Xander Schauffele +18000 +900 +200 Webb Simpson +20000 +1000 +250 Davis Riley +20000 +1100 +260 Chris Kirk +25000 +1200 +280 Lucas Herbert +30000 +1200 +320 Tommy Fleetwood +35000 +1600 +360 Cameron Smith +35000 +1600 +360 Tom Hoge +50000 +2200 +450 Adria Arnaus +60000 +3000 +600 Ryan Fox +60000 +2500 +550 Joaquin Niemann +60000 +2500 +550 Matt Kuchar +100000 +4500 +800 Kevin Na +150000 +5000 +900 Tyrrell Hatton +200000 +7000 +1100 Brendan Steele +250000 +8000 +1200 Patrick Reed +250000 +9000 +1400 Aaron Wise +250000 +11000 +1600 Rickie Fowler +250000 +13000 +2000 Justin Rose +250000 +10000 +1600 Cameron Tringale +250000 +13000 +2000 Shane Lowry +250000 +11000 +1400 Denny McCarthy +500000 +50000 +35000 Brooks Koepka +500000 +25000 +3500 Viktor Hovland +500000 +40000 +7000 Brian Harman +500000 +50000 +25000 Troy Merritt +500000 +50000 +35000 Tony Finau +500000 +50000 +13000 Adam Schenk +500000 +50000 +35000 Marc Leishman +500000 +50000 +35000 Lucas Glover +500000 +20000 +2800 Bernd Wiesberger +500000 +40000 +4500 Sebastian Munoz +500000 +25000 +3500 Laurie Canter +500000 +18000 +2500 Russell Henley +500000 +25000 +2800 Luke List +500000 +50000 +25000 Keegan Bradley +500000 +50000 +15000 Talor Gooch +500000 +25000 +2800 Rikuya Hoshino +500000 +40000 +7000 K.H. Lee +500000 +35000 +4500 Jason Day +500000 +50000 +15000 Jordan Spieth +500000 +40000 +6000 Harold Varner III +500000 +40000 +8000 Hideki Matsuyama +500000 +50000 +18000 Justin Harding +50000 +40000 Jon Rahm +50000 +40000 Beau Hossler +50000 +40000 Jason Kokrak +50000 +40000 Adam Hadwin +50000 +40000 Francesco Molinari +50000 +40000 Collin Morikawa +50000 +40000 Charl Schwartzel +50000 +40000 Louis Oosthuizen +50000 +40000 Thomas Pieters +50000 +40000 Lanto Griffin +50000 +40000 Kramer Hickok +50000 +40000 Si Woo Kim +50000 +40000 Kevin Streelman +50000 +40000 Shaun Norris +50000 +40000 Cameron Davis +50000 +40000 Keith Mitchell +50000 +40000 Billy Horschel +40000 Tiger Woods +40000

