Odds to win 2022 PGA Championship heading into Final Round

We take a look at updated odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship heading into the Final Round.

By Collin Sherwin
Matt Fitzpatrick plays a shot on the ninth tee during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

It was a wild day at the 2022 PGA Championship, but what might be even wilder is the top of the leaderboard.

With 18 holes to play, the top four players on the leaderboard have combined for exactly zero (read: 0) wins on the PGA Tour, or in any FedEx Cup points-earning events. The leader is Chile’s Mito Pereira, who at -9 holds a three-shot lead over England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick and Wake Forest’s Will Zalatoris. Another Demon Deacon in Cameron Young is four shots adrift at -5.

It should be a wild finish, with major pressure coming to a leaderboard full of players that have never been under that level of pressure before. Expect a wild finish on Sunday at Southern Hills in Tulsa.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2022 PGA Championship prior to the final round from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 PGA Championship Odds Pre-Final Round

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Mito Pereira +140 -700 -3500
Matt Fitzpatrick +330 -330 -1400
Will Zalatoris +400 -275 -1000
Cameron Young +800 -140 -450
Abraham Ancer +1800 +140 -275
Justin Thomas +2500 +210 -175
Seamus Power +4000 +275 -140
Bubba Watson +7000 +450 +130
Sam Burns +10000 +650 +165
Rory McIlroy +11000 +650 +170
Max Homa +13000 +800 +200
Stewart Cink +13000 +750 +190
Gary Woodland +15000 +850 +210
Xander Schauffele +18000 +900 +200
Webb Simpson +20000 +1000 +250
Davis Riley +20000 +1100 +260
Chris Kirk +25000 +1200 +280
Lucas Herbert +30000 +1200 +320
Tommy Fleetwood +35000 +1600 +360
Cameron Smith +35000 +1600 +360
Tom Hoge +50000 +2200 +450
Adria Arnaus +60000 +3000 +600
Ryan Fox +60000 +2500 +550
Joaquin Niemann +60000 +2500 +550
Matt Kuchar +100000 +4500 +800
Kevin Na +150000 +5000 +900
Tyrrell Hatton +200000 +7000 +1100
Brendan Steele +250000 +8000 +1200
Patrick Reed +250000 +9000 +1400
Aaron Wise +250000 +11000 +1600
Rickie Fowler +250000 +13000 +2000
Justin Rose +250000 +10000 +1600
Cameron Tringale +250000 +13000 +2000
Shane Lowry +250000 +11000 +1400
Denny McCarthy +500000 +50000 +35000
Brooks Koepka +500000 +25000 +3500
Viktor Hovland +500000 +40000 +7000
Brian Harman +500000 +50000 +25000
Troy Merritt +500000 +50000 +35000
Tony Finau +500000 +50000 +13000
Adam Schenk +500000 +50000 +35000
Marc Leishman +500000 +50000 +35000
Lucas Glover +500000 +20000 +2800
Bernd Wiesberger +500000 +40000 +4500
Sebastian Munoz +500000 +25000 +3500
Laurie Canter +500000 +18000 +2500
Russell Henley +500000 +25000 +2800
Luke List +500000 +50000 +25000
Keegan Bradley +500000 +50000 +15000
Talor Gooch +500000 +25000 +2800
Rikuya Hoshino +500000 +40000 +7000
K.H. Lee +500000 +35000 +4500
Jason Day +500000 +50000 +15000
Jordan Spieth +500000 +40000 +6000
Harold Varner III +500000 +40000 +8000
Hideki Matsuyama +500000 +50000 +18000
Justin Harding +50000 +40000
Jon Rahm +50000 +40000
Beau Hossler +50000 +40000
Jason Kokrak +50000 +40000
Adam Hadwin +50000 +40000
Francesco Molinari +50000 +40000
Collin Morikawa +50000 +40000
Charl Schwartzel +50000 +40000
Louis Oosthuizen +50000 +40000
Thomas Pieters +50000 +40000
Lanto Griffin +50000 +40000
Kramer Hickok +50000 +40000
Si Woo Kim +50000 +40000
Kevin Streelman +50000 +40000
Shaun Norris +50000 +40000
Cameron Davis +50000 +40000
Keith Mitchell +50000 +40000
Billy Horschel +40000
Tiger Woods +40000

