Mito Pereira leading after Round 3 at 2022 PGA Championship

Mito Pereira has never won a PGA Tour event. The 27-year-old is ranked No. 100 in the world. Prior to this week, he had played in only one PGA major tournament — the 2019 U.S. Open — and missed the cut.

But with 18 holes to go in the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, the Chilean is atop the leaderboard. He owns a three-shot lead after carding a 1-under 69 on Saturday. He’s at 9-under for the tournament, three shots up on American Will Zalatoris and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, both of whom have also never experienced a PGA Tour victory.

Pereira, a Texas Tech alum who had +13000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the PGA Championship entering the week, really broke out by shooting a 6-under 64 on Friday, tying the lowest score of any round in his PGA Tour career. His odds to win stand at +140 as of Saturday night, according to DK Sportsbook. He is listed at -600 to finish in the top five (something he has done only twice on the Tour) and -3000 to finish in inside the top 10.

