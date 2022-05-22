How to watch, what to watch for Maulers vs. Breakers in Week 6 of 2022 USFL season

We’ve reached Week 6 of the USFL season and the Sunday slate will kick off at noon ET with a showdown between the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Orleans Breakers on FS1.

New Orleans (3-2) is trying to rebound from last week’s 27-17 loss at the hands of the New Jersey Generals. The Breakers fell into a hole early and couldn’t quite keep pace with the Generals throughout the matchup. Quarterback Kyle Sloter went 15-36 for 155 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the loss.

Pittsburgh (1-4) was able to pick up its first win of the season last week with a 21-20 victory over the Houston Gamblers. In his first week with the team, quarterback Vad Lee fired off a 30-yard touchdown pass to Bailey Gaither with four seconds left for the game-winning score.

How to watch Maulers vs. Breakers

Game date: Sunday, May 22

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Live

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Breakers -8

Point total: 36

Moneyline odds: Breakers -380, Maulers +290

Best bet: Maulers +8

The addition of Lee may have been the spark the Maulers needed to somewhat turn their season around. This game will be highly competitive and it’ll be a good bet to pick them to cover as a heavy underdog.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.