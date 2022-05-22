How to watch, what to watch for Gamblers vs. Generals in Week 6 of 2022 USFL season

We’ve reached Week 6 of the USFL season and the Sunday slate conclude at 4 p.m. ET with a showdown between the Houston Gamblers and New Jersey Generals on Fox.

New Jersey Generals (4-1) have a comfy lead atop the North Division standings and are coming off a 27-17 victory over the New Orleans Breakers last week. The team held control for most of the contest and the defense picked off Breakers quarterback Kyle Sloter twice.

Houston (1-4) is trying to stop the bleeding of a four-game losing streak and suffered its latest setback in the form of a heartbreaking 21-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Maulers last week. Maulers QB Vad Lee was able to hit receiver Bailey Gaither for a 30-yard touchdown pass with four seconds left to hand the Gamblers a stunning loss.

How to watch Gamblers vs. Generals

Game date: Sunday, May 22

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live

Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Generals -7

Point total: 39

Moneyline odds: Generals -290, Gamblers +230

Best bet: Gamblers +7

Houston has kept everything close even during this losing streak, not losing by any more than a touchdown. Pick them to cover, even against the top team in the North Division.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.