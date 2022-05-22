 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What time is the 2022 All-Star Race and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 All-Star Race will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Cole Custer, driver of the #41 HaasTooling.com Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, May 22 with the 2022 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 8 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The All-Star race is 125 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours. The winner of this race will take home a cool $1 million prize. Kyle Larson won two of the last three All-Star Races, with Chase Elliott winning the 2020 All-Star race.

On Saturday night, Kyle Busch locked down the pole position for the race on Sunday. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Kyle Larson has the best odds to win yet another All-Star race installed at +600. He is followed by Kyle Busch (+700), Chase Elliott (+700), William Byron (+900) and Ross Chastain (+1000) as the drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 All-Star Race.

2022 NASCAR All-Star Race starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Kyle Busch 18
2 Ryan Blaney 12
3 William Byron 24
4 Kyle Larson 5
5 Kurt Busch 45
6 Ross Chastain 1
7 Martin Truex Jr. 19
8 Aric Almirola 10
9 Joey Logano 22
10 A.J. Allmendinger 16
11 Chase Briscoe 14
12 Austin Cindric 2
13 Chase Elliott 9
14 Christopher Bell 20
15 Kevin Harvick 4
16 Denny Hamlin 11
17 Bubba Wallace 23
18 Brad Keselowski 6
19 Michael McDowell 34
20 Alex Bowman 48

More From DraftKings Nation