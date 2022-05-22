What time is the 2022 All-Star Race and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, May 22 with the 2022 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 8 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The All-Star race is 125 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours. The winner of this race will take home a cool $1 million prize. Kyle Larson won two of the last three All-Star Races, with Chase Elliott winning the 2020 All-Star race.

On Saturday night, Kyle Busch locked down the pole position for the race on Sunday. At DraftKings Sportsbook, Kyle Larson has the best odds to win yet another All-Star race installed at +600. He is followed by Kyle Busch (+700), Chase Elliott (+700), William Byron (+900) and Ross Chastain (+1000) as the drivers with the best odds to win the 2022 All-Star Race.